Covid: Mohali active caseload comes down 82% in fortnight

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 1

The district has witnessed over 82 per cent decline in the Covid active caseload in the past two weeks as 98 active cases were reported on March 1 against 570 on February 14.

As per the data available, there has been an increase in the recovery rate, which has gone up from 98.19 per cent to 98.69 per cent in the past 15 days. About 95,187 cases were reported till February 14 and the tally rose to 95,568 by Tuesday. The number of deaths has also increased from 1,444 to 1,447. The positivity rate went down from 4.63 per cent to 0.72 per cent.

Despite regular warning by the Health Department to wear a mask and maintain social distancing, people in the city and other places in the district can be seen moving without a mask, exposing themselves to the virus.

According to rough estimates, more than 80 per cent people move out of their homes without masks.

A health official said even as there was a steep dip in new cases of Covid, people should refrain from moving out of their houses without a mask, maintain social distancing and avoid large gatherings.

10 contract virus in Mohali district

Mohali: Ten fresh Covid cases were reported from the district during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases to 95,568, whereas 24 patients were cured of the disease. No new death was reported from any part of the district on Tuesday. Among the new cases, one each came from Dhakoli, Lalru and Boothgarh, while seven cases surfaced in the Mohali urban area. Of the 95,568 positive cases reported from the district so far, 94,323 patients have been cured. There are 98 active cases with 1,147 Covid deaths in the district. — TNS

Chandigarh sees 13 fresh cases

Chandigarh: The city reported 13 fresh cases of Covid on Tuesday, taking the overall tally to 91,753. The active case count of the UT is 145. So far, 90,443 patients have recovered from the disease, while 1,165 have succumbed to it. — TNS

Nine infected in Panchkula district

Panchkula: Nine fresh Covid cases surfaced in the district on Tuesday, taking the total number of positive cases to 44,052. No death due to the virus was reported during the past 24 hours. Of the 44,052 cases reported from the district so far, 43,591 patients have been cured. There are now 47 active cases with 414 deaths in the district. — TNS