Covid: No new case in Mohali

Mohali, April 7

No new case of Covid surfaced during the past 24 hours in the district.

There was no fresh fatality while one patient got the better of the disease.

Meanwhile, a total of 19,87,542 beneficiaries have been given anti-Covid shots in the district so far. As many as 11,29,315 people have been given the first dose and 8,34,646 the second dose too. Besides, 23,280 beneficiaries have been given the booster dose or the third dose. Civil Surgeon Adarshpal Kaur said a total of 71,333 beneficiaries in the 15 to 17 age group were given the jabs till Thursday.

Chandigarh logs two cases, four recoveries

Chandigarh: The city reported two fresh cases of Covid on Thursday, taking the overall tally to 91,935. The total number of active cases is 15. The death count stands at 1,165. Meanwhile, four patients were cured of the disease in the past 24 hours. — TNS

No case in Panchkula for 4th day in a row

Panchkula: The district logged no new case of Covid for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday. The overall tally remained at 44,134 and with no fresh fatality, the death toll too remained unchanged at 414. As many as 43,718 patients have recovered so far. — TNS