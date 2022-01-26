Covid positive woman leaves Chandigarh hospital along with her newborn baby, booked

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 25

A Covid positive woman who, along with her newborn baby, was admitted to the Covid ward at the GMCH, Sector 32, disobeyed the Covid quarantine guidelines by leaving the hospital without intimating the hospital staff.

The complainant, Dr Abhishek, reported that the woman, a resident of Mohali district, tested positive for Covid and was admitted along with her two-day old son on January 22. However on January 24, the woman left the hospital along with her child without informing anyone. On finding the woman missing, the police were informed following which a case under Sections 188, 269, 270 and 271 of the IPC and Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act has been registered against her at the Sector 34 police station.