Covid readiness assessed at Chandigarh hospitals during mock drill

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 27

In line with the Centre’s directions, a mock drill was conducted in all major hospitals of the city here today.

The UT Health Secretary, Director Health Services, Director Principal of the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, medical superintendents and other senior doctors inspected ICUs, Emergency area, medical gas pipeline systems and pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants at the GMCH-32 and Government Multi-Speciality Hospital, Sector 16.

Infrastructure such as ICU beds, oxygenated beds, oxygen cylinders, oxygen concentrators, medicines and ambulances were found to be in sufficient number.

Yashpal Garg, UT Health Secretary, said: “There was sufficient liquid oxygen available in all major hospitals. As a backup, oxygen cylinders are also available in sufficient quantity. Buffer stock of all required emergency medicines is available with the Health Department. All ventilators are in working condition and engineers are again checking all ventilators. There is no shortage of qualified manpower and if need arises, additional qualified manpower will be hired. Preference will be given to those having worked during earlier waves.”

An isolation ward has been created at the GMCH as well as GMSH with a few beds. More beds will be added, if required. Only minimum beds have been reserved for Covid patients so that normal patient care is not affected.

Dharam Pal, Adviser to Administrator, said the situation was being monitored on a daily basis and appropriate measures would be taken depending upon the status of Covid cases in the city. He urged all residents to get vaccinated against Covid, if doses were pending.

Also, a mock drill was conducted at the PGI. The drill started at 3 pm wherein a suspected Covid volunteer reported in the Emergency OPD. The frontline healthcare providers (doctors, nurses and paramedical staff) clinically examined and treated the volunteer. The readiness of all designated ICU beds (30) and oxygenated beds (70) were assessed.

Meanwhile, PGI clinicians have been ordered to wear mask while performing duties.