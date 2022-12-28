Covid readiness assessed at Chandigarh hospitals during mock drill

Chandigarh, December 27
In line with the Centre’s directions, a mock drill was conducted in all major hospitals of the city here today.
The UT Health Secretary, Director Health Services, Director Principal of the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, medical superintendents and other senior doctors inspected ICUs, Emergency area, medical gas pipeline systems and pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants at the GMCH-32 and Government Multi-Speciality Hospital, Sector 16.
Infrastructure such as ICU beds, oxygenated beds, oxygen cylinders, oxygen concentrators, medicines and ambulances were found to be in sufficient number.
Yashpal Garg, UT Health Secretary, said: “There was sufficient liquid oxygen available in all major hospitals. As a backup, oxygen cylinders are also available in sufficient quantity. Buffer stock of all required emergency medicines is available with the Health Department. All ventilators are in working condition and engineers are again checking all ventilators. There is no shortage of qualified manpower and if need arises, additional qualified manpower will be hired. Preference will be given to those having worked during earlier waves.”
An isolation ward has been created at the GMCH as well as GMSH with a few beds. More beds will be added, if required. Only minimum beds have been reserved for Covid patients so that normal patient care is not affected.
Dharam Pal, Adviser to Administrator, said the situation was being monitored on a daily basis and appropriate measures would be taken depending upon the status of Covid cases in the city. He urged all residents to get vaccinated against Covid, if doses were pending.
Also, a mock drill was conducted at the PGI. The drill started at 3 pm wherein a suspected Covid volunteer reported in the Emergency OPD. The frontline healthcare providers (doctors, nurses and paramedical staff) clinically examined and treated the volunteer. The readiness of all designated ICU beds (30) and oxygenated beds (70) were assessed.
Meanwhile, PGI clinicians have been ordered to wear mask while performing duties.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 terrorists killed in early-morning encounter in Jammu's Sidhra area
The terrorists are intercepted near Tawi bridge as they were...
Nearly 4,900 flights cancelled in US due to deadly winter storm
More than 60 people have so far been reported dead as a resu...
3 Indian-Americans die after falling in frozen lake in Arizona
The incident occurs on December 26 at Woods Canyon Lake in C...
22-year-old social media influencer found hanging at her Chhattisgarh house
Police suspect suicide
5 of family charred to death in UP
As per the initial report the fire starts from a stove