Covid sampling doubled in past 15 days: Mohali DC

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 17

The Covid positivity rate in the district this month so far has been over 12 per cent.

Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain said this year, 22,323 samples were taken so far and 763 of these were found positive for the virus. In the month of April, 4,845 samples have been taken and 611 tested positive.

Amid rise in the cases of Covid-19 in the district, Jain has asked people to wear a mask in public places. She said since a surge in the cases was noticed, health teams were directed to increase sampling. Over the past 15 days, sampling has been increased two and a half times. Directions have been issued to all government as well as private hospitals to ensure testing of all indoor patients and increase testing of patients visiting their OPDs.

Jain said the district administration had made adequate arrangements to fight Covid. She asked people to get themselves undergo RTPCR test instead of RAT if they get any flu-like symptoms so as to know the exact Covid status. She appealed to people to ensure full compliance of social distancing norms and take all necessary precautions and observe Covid-appropriate behaviour. For any Covid-related enquiries, residents of the district can call on helpline number 06239116649.

Urging people not to panic, Jain said all arrangements were up to the mark in the district hospitals for fight against the disease, including medicines, beds and oxygen.