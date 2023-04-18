Covid sampling doubled in past 15 days: Mohali DC

Mohali, April 17
The Covid positivity rate in the district this month so far has been over 12 per cent.
Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain said this year, 22,323 samples were taken so far and 763 of these were found positive for the virus. In the month of April, 4,845 samples have been taken and 611 tested positive.
Amid rise in the cases of Covid-19 in the district, Jain has asked people to wear a mask in public places. She said since a surge in the cases was noticed, health teams were directed to increase sampling. Over the past 15 days, sampling has been increased two and a half times. Directions have been issued to all government as well as private hospitals to ensure testing of all indoor patients and increase testing of patients visiting their OPDs.
Jain said the district administration had made adequate arrangements to fight Covid. She asked people to get themselves undergo RTPCR test instead of RAT if they get any flu-like symptoms so as to know the exact Covid status. She appealed to people to ensure full compliance of social distancing norms and take all necessary precautions and observe Covid-appropriate behaviour. For any Covid-related enquiries, residents of the district can call on helpline number 06239116649.
Urging people not to panic, Jain said all arrangements were up to the mark in the district hospitals for fight against the disease, including medicines, beds and oxygen.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court begins hearing arguments on pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriages
The case is being heard by a five-judge Constitution bench c...
Climber Baljeet Kaur found alive a day after she went missing on Mt Annapurna in Nepal
An aerial search mission was initiated on Tuesday morning on...
California gurdwara shooting: Police arrest 17 men with machine gun, AK-47 in possession
Two of the people arrested are mafia members who are 'wanted...
Video: What led to rivalry in California’s ‘mini Punjab’s’ Sikh community where ‘brothers are fighting against brothers’
17 men have been arrested from California's Sikh community w...
Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan appointed acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweets to this effect