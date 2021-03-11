Covid: Seven new cases surface in Mohali

Mohali: Seven fresh Covid cases surfaced in the district in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 95,778, while three patients recovered from the virus. No new death was reported from any part of the district on Thursday. There are now 46 active cases. The death toll stands at 1,148. — TNS
5 fresh cases in Panchkula district
Panchkula: The district reported five fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the active caseload to 13. The overall tally reached 44,171. The death count is 414. As many as 43,744 people have recovered from the disease so far. —TNS
