Covid: Three fresh cases surface in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: The city reported three fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday. The number of active cases now stands at 21. The death count is 1,165. Meanwhile, one person was cured of the disease. — TNS

No case in Mohali for 2nd day in row

Mohali: No new Covid case surfaced in the district for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, keeping the tally unchanged at 95,690, while three patients were cured of the disease. No new death was reported from the district on Tuesday. There are now 12 active cases with 1,148 deaths in the district. — TNS

Three test +ve in Panchkula district

Panchkula: Three fresh cases of Covid-19 (all women) were reported from the district on Tuesday, taking the tally to 44,133. Out of them, 43,713 patients have been cured while 414 have died. There are six active cases. — TNS