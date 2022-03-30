Covid: Three fresh cases surface in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: The city reported three fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday. The number of active cases now stands at 21. The death count is 1,165. Meanwhile, one person was cured of the disease. — TNS
No case in Mohali for 2nd day in row
Mohali: No new Covid case surfaced in the district for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, keeping the tally unchanged at 95,690, while three patients were cured of the disease. No new death was reported from the district on Tuesday. There are now 12 active cases with 1,148 deaths in the district. — TNS
Three test +ve in Panchkula district
Panchkula: Three fresh cases of Covid-19 (all women) were reported from the district on Tuesday, taking the tally to 44,133. Out of them, 43,713 patients have been cured while 414 have died. There are six active cases. — TNS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Ludhiana blast case: NIA teams carry out search operation in Khanna
Sources said NIA team was conducting raid at the old house o...
Ex-journalist among 2 terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter
Police said Rayees Ahmad Bhat had been a journalist previous...
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 5.60
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 101.01 per litre as against...
Russia to scale down Kyiv operation as it examines ceasefire proposals
Ukraine vows not to host foreign military bases, ready for ‘...