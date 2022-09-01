Covid: Threefold jump in deaths in Chandigarh, but cases drop in August

Chandigarh, August 31

The city witnessed 12 deaths in August, a threefold jump from the preceding month, which saw four deaths. As many as 2,187 cases were recorded this month, whereas 2,747 cases were witnessed in July.

After recording more than 100 cases in the first two weeks, the trend saw a reversal with positivity rate now hovering at 2-3 per cent. The active cases had also breached 900 mark in the city, which had now come down to around 300.

There are still 23 patients in city hospitals. Most of the Covid victims had comorbidities with renal disease, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, hypothyroidism, asthma, acute respiratory distress, etc. — TNS