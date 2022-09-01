Covid: Threefold jump in deaths in Chandigarh, but cases drop in August

Chandigarh, August 31
The city witnessed 12 deaths in August, a threefold jump from the preceding month, which saw four deaths. As many as 2,187 cases were recorded this month, whereas 2,747 cases were witnessed in July.
After recording more than 100 cases in the first two weeks, the trend saw a reversal with positivity rate now hovering at 2-3 per cent. The active cases had also breached 900 mark in the city, which had now come down to around 300.
There are still 23 patients in city hospitals. Most of the Covid victims had comorbidities with renal disease, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, hypothyroidism, asthma, acute respiratory distress, etc. — TNS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
National Investigation Agency announces Rs 25 lakh reward on Dawood Ibrahim
The probe agency has also announced a cash reward of Rs 20 l...
Delhi Police invoke UAPA against gangsters, including Moosewala murder accused Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar
The list also includes absconding terrorist Harvinder Rinda
GST collection for August lower in Punjab and Himachal but higher in Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh and J-K
Overall, it remains in healthy zone but is less than that of...
First indigenous cervical cancer shot unveiled; experts call for administering it to boys too
MoS Science and Technology Jitendra Singh says the governmen...
Portugal health minister quits after pregnant Indian woman dies; probe ordered
The 34-year-old Indian woman reportedly suffered a cardiac a...