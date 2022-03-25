Covid: Two contract infection in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: The city reported two fresh cases of Covid on Thursday. The overall tally now is 91,896, while the number of active cases stands at 19. The death count is 1,165. Meanwhile, four patients were cured of the disease. TNS
Just one fresh case in Panchkula
Panchkula: The district reported just one fresh case of Covid on Thursday. The overall tally reached 44,128. The active caseload now stands at eight. The death count remained unchanged at 414. The number of recoveries is 43,706. — TNS
One new case in Mohali
Mohali: Just one new case of Covid was reported during the past 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 95,681 in the district. Meanwhile, there was no fresh fatality while six more patients got the better of the disease. — TNS
