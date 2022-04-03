Covid: Two test positive in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The city logged two fresh cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, taking the overall tally to 91,926. There was no fresh fatality while six patients were reportedly cured of the disease in the past 24 hours. — TNS

Mohali logs one fresh case

Mohali: The district reported just one case of Covid while three patients were cured of the disease in the past 24 hours. No fresh fatality was reported on Saturday. The only positive case surfaced in the Mohali area. Meanwhile, a total of 19,83,497 beneficiaries have been given anti-Covid shots in the district till date. As many as 11,27,990 people have been given the first dose of the vaccine and 8,32,615 the second dose as well. Besides, 22,892 beneficiaries have been given the booster dose or the third dose. Civil Surgeon Adarshpal Kaur said a total of 70,650 beneficiaries in the age group of 15 to 17 years were given the jab till Saturday. — TNS

No new case in P’kula district

Panchkula: No fresh case of Covid surfaced in the district during the past 24 hours, keeping the tally unchanged at 44,133. There was no fresh fatality while two patients were reportedly cured of the disease on Saturday. The district now has two active cases, one eachin home isolation and hospital. —