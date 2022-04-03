Covid: Two test positive in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: The city logged two fresh cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, taking the overall tally to 91,926. There was no fresh fatality while six patients were reportedly cured of the disease in the past 24 hours. — TNS
Mohali logs one fresh case
Mohali: The district reported just one case of Covid while three patients were cured of the disease in the past 24 hours. No fresh fatality was reported on Saturday. The only positive case surfaced in the Mohali area. Meanwhile, a total of 19,83,497 beneficiaries have been given anti-Covid shots in the district till date. As many as 11,27,990 people have been given the first dose of the vaccine and 8,32,615 the second dose as well. Besides, 22,892 beneficiaries have been given the booster dose or the third dose. Civil Surgeon Adarshpal Kaur said a total of 70,650 beneficiaries in the age group of 15 to 17 years were given the jab till Saturday. — TNS
No new case in P’kula district
Panchkula: No fresh case of Covid surfaced in the district during the past 24 hours, keeping the tally unchanged at 44,133. There was no fresh fatality while two patients were reportedly cured of the disease on Saturday. The district now has two active cases, one eachin home isolation and hospital. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Imran Khan no-confidence motion LIVE updates: Pakistan PM urges youth to stage ‘peaceful protests’ ahead of trust vote
With key ally MQM-P already withdrawing support the PTI gove...
Colleges in Canada reopen, students stuck in India
The resumption of classes has come as a big relief to 2,000 ...
School owner, kin held in Gurdaspur rape case
SHO shifted; victim’s kin lift dharna