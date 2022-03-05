Covid: With over 15K booster doses, Chandigarh achieves 100% jab target for elderly

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 4

The UT has administered the anti-Covid booster shot to the 100 per cent target population of 60 years and above with co-morbidities. As many as 15,637 booster doses have been administered to the eligible beneficiaries against the target of 15,600.

UT Adviser Dharam Pal appreciated special efforts made by mobile teams for door-to-door vaccinations, arrangements for special categories for home vaccination and campaigns to motivate people to come forward to get themselves vaccinated.

The booster dose coverage of health care workers and frontline workers stand at 13.62 per cent and 24.83 percent, respectively.

Nine contract virus in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: The city reported nine fresh cases of Covid on Friday. The total number of cases has reached 91,785. The active caseload stands at 98. With no new fatality, the death count remained at 1,165. Meanwhile, 22 more patients were reportedly cured of the disease. — TNS

No death, 17 test +ve in Mohali

Mohali: The district reported 17 new cases of Covid during the past 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 95,602. While there was no new fatality, 19 patients got the better of the disease on Friday. Among the new cases, one each came from Dera Bassi and Gharuan, six from Dhakoli and nine from the Mohali (urban) area. Meanwhile, a total of 19,00,797 beneficiaries in the district have been given anti-Covid shots till date. As many as 11,16,501 people have been given the first dose and 7,63,806 the second dose as well. As many as 20,490 beneficiaries have been administered the booster shot. Civil Surgeon Adarshpal Kaur said 57,669 beneficiaries aged between 15 and 17 were vaccinated till Friday. — TNS

10 fresh cases in Panchkula dist

Panchkula: The district reported 10 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the overall tally to 44,075. The active caseload stands at 37. The death toll remained unchanged at 414. Meanwhile, the number of recovered persons has risen to 43,624. — TNS