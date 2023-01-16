Cowshed at Kot village to be inaugurated soon

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, January15

The first phase of the construction of the cowshed in the district’s Kot village has come to an end.

Panchkula Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal informed about the completion after inspecting the cowshed here today and added that the shed has been put up and arrangements have been made to keep 350 cows there. He said the Municipal Corporation would soon invite expression of interest to run the cowshed and talks in this regard will be held with organisations willing to run it. A private institution is to be entrusted with the running of the cowshed, after which arrangements for the maintenance, food, treatment etc. will be made for the cows. He said that cowshed would be inaugurated soon.

Goyal said stray cows would soon be lifted from the city and be shifted to the cowshed. He said as per the directions of the Haryana Government, no stray cow should be seen roaming on city roads. The MC is initiating steps to transfer these cows, especially the injured ones, to the cowshed.

Goyal said apart from Sukhdarshanpur village, destitute cows from other areas are being kept in Shri Mata Mansa Devi Godham, Govan Sector 23, and more stray cows would now be shifted to the cowshed in Kot village.