CPCC consent must for dairies, gaushalas: NGT

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 20

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has mandated all dairies and gaushala operators to register with the Municipal Corporation (MC) and has stated that no new dairy or gaushala can function without the consent of the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC).

A review meeting of the joint committee, constituted on the directions of the NGT and chaired by Debendra Dalai, Director, Environment, was held today regarding the functioning of dairies and gaushalas, and management of liquid and solid waste. According to the committee, all dairy farms and gaushala operators will be required to obtain a consent to establish and operate under the Water Act, 1974, and the Air Act, 1981, of the CPCC.

The orders mandate that the floor, feed, water and air spaces available for each animal should be adequate for standing, resting, loafing, movement, feeding, watering and ventilation as per the standards prescribed by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

Instructions have also been issued to maintain sanitation along the premises of gaushalas and disposal of waste in a segregated manner by the owners of gaushalas. It has been clarified that no dairies or gaushalas will dispose of solid or liquid waste directly into any water body.

All dairies and gaushalas will collect dung from the floor of the shed at regular intervals to keep the floor clean. The dairy premises and its surrounding areas have to be properly sanitised and disinfected.

The dairies and gaushalas will be required to dispose of domestic hazardous and biomedical waste such as vaccine, vials, medicines and syringes as per the provisions of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, and the Bio-Medical Waste Management Rules, 2016.

The dairies and gaushalas have to ensure that the waste water does not percolate and pollute the groundwater. Solid waste has to be collected and stored properly for treatment. The flooring of the shed has to be properly paved.

All dairies and gaushala operators have to follow the “guidelines for environmental management of dairy farms and gaushalas” issued by the Central Pollution Control Board, said Dalai, adding that a regular meeting would be held with dairy and guaushala operators to make them aware about the management of solid and liquid waste.