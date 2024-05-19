 CPCC: No faecal matter, sewage entering N-Choe : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Chandigarh
  • CPCC: No faecal matter, sewage entering N-Choe

CPCC: No faecal matter, sewage entering N-Choe

Files objection with NGT against CPCB report

CPCC: No faecal matter, sewage entering N-Choe

File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 18

The Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC) has filed an objection with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) against a report of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on the N-Choe, which stated that untreated sewage was being discharged into it.

The CPCC clarified that the N-Choe is a natural formation which acts as a rain water drainage channel originating near the Punjab Civil Secretariat in Sector 2 and running through the city before entering Mohali at Sector 53. The contention made by the CPCB in its report dated March 19 this year that the N-Choe was an interstate drain carrying sewage, storm water, etc, was incorrect and hereby denied, stated the committee.

To clarify the issue of high presence of coliform in the N-Choe, the CPCC submitted that the entire course of the choe within the UT limits was surrounded by trees. It passes through various parks such as Bougainvillea Garden, Leisure Valley, etc, all the way to Sector 53, where it exits Chandigarh. The trees lining the N-Choe are home to multiple species of squirrels, mongoose, monkeys, rats, dogs, cats, birds reptiles, butterflies, micro-organisms, insects, etc. These birds and animals are a part of the natural ecosystem of the area and their faecal matter fell directly into the N-Choe.

The committee claimed that no human waste or sewage was flowing into the N-Choe at any juncture in the city. It stated that during pre-monsoon and dry seasons, faecal matter of birds and animals got concentrated in the N-Choe as it did not have free flowing water. The water that enters the N-Choe is run-off from watering of parks, fresh water or tertiary treated water which enters the N-Choe in small quantities, leading to concentration of faecal matter.

With the onset of monsoon as more rainwater enters the N-Choe, the faecal coliform content starts decreasing due to dilution. The CPCC submitted that since bacteria entered the N-Choe through direct discharge of waste from free ranging mammals and birds from surface and storm water run-off, the naturally occurring faecal coliform content remained in the range of 10 to 103. Therefore, the higher faecal coliform levels depicted in the report of the CPCB was on account of natural causes, and not due to the any human factor or intervention, the panel claimed.

The CPCC submitted that since the N-Choe was a natural formation, which ran through the city, the norms laid down for STPs would not be applicable in the present case. “The N-Choe cannot be classified as a sewage drain as no water from the sewer lines or the STPs enters it,” the panel submitted.

The CPCB had observed that domestic, untreated sewage was being discharged into the N-Choe at different locations in Mohali district. In compliance to the directions of the NGT, the Regional Directorate (Chandigarh) of the CPCB had carried out a survey and monitoring of the N-Choe to assess the water quality of the drain from the point of origin to the point where it merges into Ghaggar river, on January 29 and 31 this year.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Environment #National Green Tribunal NGT #Pollution


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Girl among 4 law students killed as their speeding SUV crashes near university in Punjab's Patiala

2
Delhi

AAP releases new video showing Swati Maliwal walking out of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence

3
Haryana

9 burnt to death as bus carrying devotees from Punjab catches fire near Tauru in Haryana

4
Diaspora

South Asian students attacked in Kyrgyzstan’s Bishkek; EAM Jaishankar, Pakistani counterpart advise students to stay indoors

5
Entertainment

Missing Taarak Mehta actor Gurucharan Singh 'Sodhi' returns home after 25 days; had embarked on spiritual quest, father says no to probe

6
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary Bibhav Kumar, accused of assaulting AAP MP Swati Maliwal, arrested

7
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu on star campaigner list, but missing from poll scene

8
Punjab

AAP files complaint with Election Commission against Faridkot BJP candidate Hans Raj Hans for issuing threats to protesting farmers

9
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal, others to march towards BJP HQ tomorrow, ‘arrest us if you can’, dares Delhi CM

10
Delhi

Amid Swati Maliwal row, AAP MP Raghav Chadha arrives at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence

Don't Miss

View All
Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Top News

‘Bombs to begging bowl’: PM hails dhaakad govt for countering Pak

‘Bombs to begging bowl’: PM Modi hails dhaakad govt for countering Pakistan

At Haryana rallies, says Congress should forget ‘dream’ of r...

Bibhav arrested, Kejri & Co to storm BJP’s Delhi office today

Bibhav arrested, Kejri & Co to storm BJP’s Delhi office today

Maliwal acting under pressure: AAP | Nadda calls it a ‘party...

Raghav sighted after long absence, meets CM in Delhi

Raghav sighted after long absence, meets CM in Delhi

Reaches Chandigarh, may join campaign in punjab

9 burnt alive, 17 injured in Nuh bus fire

9 burnt alive, 17 injured in Nuh bus fire

Taranjit talks up American cure for Punjab ills

Taranjit talks up American cure for Punjab ills

BJP’s Amritsar candidate, ex-envoy details how his foreign s...


Cities

View All

Man injured in firing near Congress election rally in Amritsar, Punjab CEO seeks report

Man injured in firing near Congress election rally in Amritsar, Punjab CEO seeks report

After face-off at Rajasansi with farmers, BJP holds rallies sans any disruptions

30 candidates in fray from Amritsar LS segment after withdrawal of papers by 2

Campaign trail: A man of grassroots, SAD’s Anil Joshi prefers the common touch

Election symbols allotted to aspirants in Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

Patiala mishap snuffs out lives of 2 tricity residents

Patiala mishap snuffs out lives of 2 tricity residents

INDIA VOTES 2024: City women list demands, will deliver, say candidates

INDIA VOTES 2024: 27 Form 12D voters to cast their ballot today

Shekhawat seeks support of Mohali industrialists

CPI backing boost for Congress: Singla

I’ve no successor, 140 crore Indians my heir, says Modi

I’ve no successor, 140 crore Indians my heir, says Modi

Swati Maliwal blackmailed by BJP as she faces corruption case: AAP

Maliwal vs Bibhav: Assault accusation shakes AAP ahead of Lok Sabha poll

Kanhaiya Kumar accuses Manoj Tiwari of assault

Bibhav Kumar’s lawyers told about his arrest during bail hearing

INDIA VOTES 2024: Observers seek support from parties, candidates for transparent elections

INDIA VOTES 2024: Observers seek support from parties, candidates for transparent elections

For some, votes matter more than peace: Sukhbir Badal

Punjab for Punjabis, vows Akali manifesto

Posters, leaders’ photos blackened in Jalandhar

Candidates dance, play games to woo voters

INDIA VOTES 2024: Poster war raises poll heat in Ludhiana

INDIA VOTES 2024: Poster war raises poll heat in Ludhiana

Ravneet Bittu unveils vision paper for Ludhiana

Barred from entering villages, BJP Ludhiana candidate Ravneet Bittu keeps to cities

Ludhiana District has highest first-timer, 3rd gender voters

At 46.3°C, Samrala hottest in Punjab, IMD issues severe heatwave alert for today

4 law students killed as their speeding SUV crashes near university in Patiala

Girl among 4 law students killed as their speeding SUV crashes near university in Punjab's Patiala

Candidates rev up campaigns as polling day approaches