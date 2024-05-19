CPI backing boost for Congress: Singla

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 18

Congress candidate from Anandpur Sahib, Vijay Inder Singla, has vowed to deliver worldclass healthcare services to the people of the state. He highlighted the deplorable state of healthcare in the state, attributing the blame to both the BJP-led Central Government and the AAP-led state government.

A meeting was held in Rupnagar, which gave Singla a boost when the Communist Party of India decided to support him and the Congress in the General Election. This decision was made following a meeting between Rana KP Singh and CPI leaders, during which Singla expressed gratitude to everyone.

On Saturday, he campaigned through Nawanshahr, Kharar, Quest College, Main Road Jhanjheri, Anaj Mandi, Valmiki Mohalla, Baroli, Dargah, Manakpur Sharif, Khizrabad, Mundho Sangtian, Barodi, Sohali, Krishna Mandi and Kurali, concluding in Kharar.

He said under the National Health Mission (NHM) during the UPA government, 85 per cent of the grant was provided by the Central Government and 15 per cent by the state governments. However, the Modi-led Central Government reduced this grant to 60 per cent, making state governments cover 40 per cent. Furthermore, states without BJP governments face difficulties in receiving their 40 per cent share too, he stated.

Emphasising the lack of medical facilities, Singla pointed out that approximately one million patients travel to the PGI in Chandigarh every year for treatment due to the shortage of doctors in the state. “The state has 1,940 vacant medical officer general positions. Aam Aadmi clinics fail to provide adequate healthcare services,” he said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Anandpur Sahib #BJP #Congress #Mohali #Vijay Inder Singla