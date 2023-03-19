Chandigarh, March 19
In the wake of crackdown on Amritpal Singh and his followers in Punjab, the UT Administration has imposed Section 144 of CrPc.
Carrying any kind of weapons within the UT has been prohibited.
Rally Ground in Sector 25 has been earmarked for any kind of rallies, protests to avoid congestions in the city.
A comprehensive order has been laid out by Chandigarh District Magistrate, Vinay Pratap Singh, in this regard.
It will be effective from zero hours on March 20 till midnight of March 20.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amritpal chase: On single-lane link road motorbikes tried to divert cops; Khalistan sympathiser changed route 2-3 times
Jalandhar DIG says seven illegal weapons, two vehicles of ‘W...
HC notice to Punjab on habeas corpus petition seeking production of Amritpal Singh
Legal adviser of ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief also seeks appointm...
Amritpal Singh's four aides flown to Assam’s Dibrugarh by special aircraft
Accompanied by a 27-member Punjab Police team, including the...
Crackdown on Amritpal: Section 144 imposed in Chandigarh, carrying off weapons prohibited
It will be effective from zero hours on March 20 till midnig...
No internet for common people, but free access to gangsters, says Sidhu Moosewala’s father; raises slogans against AAP govt
Also questioned the timing of action initiated against Waris...