Crackdown on Amritpal: Section 144 imposed in Chandigarh, carrying off weapons prohibited

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 19

In the wake of crackdown on Amritpal Singh and his followers in Punjab, the UT Administration has imposed Section 144 of CrPc.

Carrying any kind of weapons within the UT has been prohibited.

Rally Ground in Sector 25 has been earmarked for any kind of rallies, protests to avoid congestions in the city.

A comprehensive order has been laid out by Chandigarh District Magistrate, Vinay Pratap Singh, in this regard.

It will be effective from zero hours on March 20 till midnight of March 20.