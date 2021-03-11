Crackdown on illegal hoardings in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, June 11
Keeping in view road safety and city aesthetics in mind, all unauthorised hoardings in areas that fall under the Municipal Corporation (MC) jurisdiction are under stern scrutiny. Anindita Mitra, Commissioner, MC, today ordered the officers concerned to take stringent action against such violations throughout the city and carry out regular inspections in markets to remove these hoardings.
What rules say
- MC permission required to display an advertisement for public view
- Self-signage exceeding 1.5 square metre of a shop also needs permission
- Chandigarh Advertisement Control Order-1954 implemented keeping in mind road safety and city aesthetics.
Following her orders, the enforcement wing of the MC removed around 40 illegal boards/banners in sectors which were displayed in violation of the provisions of the Chandigarh Advertisement Control Order 1954 and served notices on violators for penalty worth Rs 1.8 crore. The violators include Best Ever, Sector 22-D; Kashwi Tuition, Madam Maya and DK Goyal, Connect, PORTER, Bansal Classes and EDVX Trum, all in Sector 34; Apptizer food point, Sanjay Dhaba, Daily Dose, Batra Corner, Anamika Boutique, Shiv Food, Booth No.88, Spy Singh, Hair Dresser, My Insurance Point, Shine and Glow and PC Laptop Repair, all in Sector 27.
The Commissioner stated that awareness meetings were organised with all stakeholders in April regarding the implementation of the provisions of the Chandigarh Advertisement Control Order, 1954. The order was implemented, keeping road safety and city aesthetics in mind.
According to the Order, prior permission of the MC is required to display an advertisement for public view in any manner. Recently, the enforcement wing of the MC had announced that it would hold a drive to remove posters, banners and illegal hoardings or advertisements installed in public places and busy markets in areas falling under the civic body.
The MC will also take action against self-signage that violates the rules. Under the Order of 1954, self-signage exceeding 1.5 square metre of a shop needs to take a prior consent of the civic body.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Maintaining good relationship meets interests of both India and China: Chinese Defence Minister
General Wei Fenghe stressed that two nations are working tog...
SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal hospitalised again; condition stated to be stable
The former Punjab chief minister is admitted to a private ho...
Top fashion designer found dead at her boutique studio in Hyderabad
Pratyusha had worked as fashion designer for leading celebri...
Security forces gun down 3 LeT terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama
Encounter broke out on Saturday in Drabgam area of south Kas...
Rajya Sabha invalid vote: Focus on Haryana Congress agent, he stays mum
Congress expels Adampur MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi from all party p...