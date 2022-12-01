Crackdown on mobile firms in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 30

In a major action against companies, which have defaulted on payment of dues, the municipal corporation cut off the connections of optical fibre Internet and towers in Sector 4, 11, 15, 21 and Industrial Area (Abhaypur) in the city.

The MC teams took action against One Fiber, Connect, Telesonic and other private companies. These companies were repeatedly served notices with regard to dues worth several crores and illegal infrastructure. Earlier, the towers of some mobile companies had been sealed.

Deepak Sura, Deputy Municipal Commissioner, said the process of removal of illegal infrastructure would continue and lines would not be allowed to be connected till the dues were paid. If anyone was found doing so, an FIR would be lodged against that company.

A total of 328 towers have been installed in the city. The respective companies have failed to pay the prescribed fee for 129. After laying the lines, major mobile companies have not properly repaired roads that causes inconvenience to people. The officials concerned have been asked to take stringent action against such companies.

Recently, Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal had directed the officials concerned to recover dues from eight companies, which had installed Internet connections in the city. These companies were Esto Broadband, One Fiber Internet, Folk Cell, Connect Broadband, Pace Connect, Speedo Go Fiber, Fastway and Airtel. He had ordered the snapping of internet connections of the erring companies.

Sura said a private mobile company had been asked to immediately stop its ongoing work in Sectors 14, 16, 2, 21 and 15 till it cleared its dues.

Civic body talks tough

