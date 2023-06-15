Cracks in new synthetic track at Sukhna, repaired

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 14

A day after inauguration, the newly laid first synthetic jogging track at Sukhna Lake started breaking away at places.

UT Adviser Dharam Pal inaugurated the track on Monday. The synthetic jogging track is expected to attract fitness enthusiasts, athletes, families and individuals of all ages who wish to embrace a healthier lifestyle, the Adviser had said.

An official said the portion the damaged track had been repaired and it was the responsibility of the contractor to maintain the track.