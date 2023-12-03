Crafts mela: Cultural events mark Day 2

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 2

The second day of the Chandigarh National Crafts Mela saw diverse folk song and dance performances by artistes from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, J&K, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur and Rajasthan.

The 10-day fair is being held at Kalagram here by the North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC), Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with the UT Administration.

Mela enthusiasts, especially children, revelled in performances like ‘Kachi Ghori’, ‘Behrupiyas’ and puppet show (Rajasthan), ‘Baajigar’ (Punjab), ‘Nagada’ and ‘Been Jogis’ (Haryana), capturing moments of joy in selfies with the artistes.

