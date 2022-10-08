Crafts mela kicks off at Kalagram amid symphony of folk music

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 7

National Crafts Mela organised at Kalagram, Mani Majra, was inaugurated by the UT Administrator, Banwari Lal Purohit, today evening.

The North Zone Culture Centre (NZCC), Patiala, Ministry of Culture, Government of India and Chandigarh Administration, hosted a concert on the inaugural day.

Symphony orchestras from different states — Maharashtra, J&K, Rajasthan, Punjab, Himachal, Uttarakhand, and Haryana — presented ‘SwarLehri’, a symphony of folk tunes. As many as 42 musicians enthralled the audience with pleasing folk tunes from different states in harmony with different musical instruments. The performance gave a glimpse of the folklore and culture of these states taking the audience on a journey exploring diverse folk traditions and music styles.

The next presentation was a comedy act ‘Bhopal Ki Train’ that enthralled the audience. The 15-minute act was a story of a man who worked in railways and was looking for the concerned counter.

The concert of the inaugural day concluded with ‘Nrityam’, an amalgamation of classical and folk dances. About 70 dancers depicted the richness of heritage and culture.

The exclusive presentation included classical dances — Odissi, Bharatnatyam, Chhau and Kathak — from different parts of the country.

