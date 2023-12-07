Crafts mela: Shoppers make beeline for Kalagram

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 6

Kalagram saw an unprecedented rush of visitors on the sixth day of the National Crafts Mela.

Punjabi singer Sukhi Brar delivered a soulful performance, which was followed by a flurry of folk dances, such as luddi (Punjab), chhapeli (Uttarakhand), bacha nagma (J&K), karma (Chhattisgarh), gudim baja (MP), ghoomer (Haryana), kalbelia (Rajasthan) and mallakhamb (Odisha). A troupe of the Punjab Police also took part in the function.

The evening session had Rai (MP), Machhi (Dadra and Nagar Haveli), Cherwa (Mozoram), Wangla (Meghalaya), Hozagiri (Tripura), Bihu (Assam), Lai Haroba and Thangta (Manipur).

A puppet performance enraptured the young lot in the audience, while some “behurupiyas” playing various characters won over others. The visitors had a field day clicking selfies with the artistes.

City shoppers had a range of handcrafted items up for grabs, which included khurja pottery, designer crockery, cutlery, wooden toys, terracotta items, fabric, phulkaris, winter wear, artificial jewellery, carpets, rugs, mats and designer suits. High-end furniture with dazzling designs and a striking visual appearance, including sofa sets, dining sets and beds, was much in demand.

Some other highlights of the day were a special quiz session in which 600-odd students from various tricity schools took part and a calligraphy workshop.

Foodies flocked to the food court to get a taste of mouth-watering delicacies from diverse regions. Several traditional cuisines and culinary wonders from Rajasthan, Delhi, Maharashtra, Bihar, Punjab, Haryana, Hyderabad and Gujarat were on offer. The evening was a musical delight as soul-soothing folk tunes suffused in classical colour enchanted the visitors.

The star performer of the evening was none other than prominent Indian classical and folk singer Maithili Thakur, who delivered a heady mix of her popular classical and folk numbers.

