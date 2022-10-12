‘Creative thinking important in shaping leaders of society’

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 11

The Tribune Group of Newspapers, in collaboration with Chitkara University, organised the Principals’ Meet to deliberate on ‘Creative Leadership’ at a hotel here today.

As many as 115 principals from various schools of the tricity attended the event. The session emphasised that “creativity is one of the most important qualities of a modern business leader”.

Keynote speaker Dr Virat Chirania stressed on the importance of creative thinking in shaping the leaders of society. Dr Chirania said: “It is the time to shift from convergent teaching to divergent teaching so that creative thinking ability enhances the thought process of children, which will also help them in the long run”.

“Creativity is born in a free mind and is the softest skill that the world demands. Unless the mind is at peace, one cannot be creative,” he said.

He also emphasised on inculcating topics such as mind management and emotional intelligence in the curriculum of schools so that children can be shaped for a better tomorrow.

“Convergent thinking focuses on finding a well-defined solution to a problem. Divergent thinking is the opposite of convergent thinking and involves more creativity,” said Dr Chirania.

Dr Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor of Chitkara University, talked about empathy, which according to her is an important aspect in the leadership.

“You have to be a problem solver and give solution to anyone who comes to you with any problem. Try to make your clone so that the system can work even in your absence,” she said.

She also emphasised on sharing the best practices among schools so that the entire teaching community could be benefitted from each other. Dr Chitkara also laid stress on implementing the National Education Policy and including courses such as “art of living” for school-going children so that their mind can be trained positively.