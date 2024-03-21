Mohali: Credit dashboard ‘Loan Mitra’ to go live soon

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 20

The Mohali Administration has come up with an initiative to apply for and track loan applications in a single click for entrepreneurs and investors. A dedicated credit monitoring cell would be set up in the Deputy Commissioner’s office for this.

DC Aashika Jain said that to address the problems being faced by entrepreneurs and investors, a credit dashboard was being set up to welcome new applications for loans and check the status of the applications, adding that the preliminary work on an online platform with the name of ‘Loan Mitra’ has been started.

