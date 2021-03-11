Chandigarh: Sector 25 cremation ground in a shambles

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, August 20

Submerged pyre area, locked prayer halls and dirty boxes where ashes are placed depict the sorry state of the Sector 25 cremation ground here. While bereaved families and relatives continue to face inconvenience due to the poor maintenance of these facilities, the authorities concerned have failed to get into action.

Locked prayer halls People have to wait or pray outside in the hot and humid summer as both air-conditioned prayer halls remain locked. In September 2019, MP Kirron Kher had inaugurated the two halls built at a cost of Rs 57.34 lakh. Also, there is no shed for people near the electric crematorium. ‘New pipeline to be laid soon’ The problem of flooding of the pyre area has been seen this monsoon only. Officials of the MC have inspected the area and soon, a pipeline will be laid to overcome the problem. — Gulshan Sharma, in-charge ‘Will resolve all issues’ Water gets accumulated there as people throw cow dung in the sewer line, which hinders the flow of water. We have started challaning violators. Ashes lockers in a bad condition. Photos: Pradeep Tewari The prayer halls remaining closed could be due to the absence of security guards. I will get this issue as well as the others resolved. — Anindita Mitra, Municipal Commissioner

The pyre area gets completely filled with rainwater and people have to wait for hours with the dead body till the time the rainwater recedes.

People have to wait or pray outside in the hot and humid summer as both air-conditioned prayer halls here remain locked. In September 2019, MP Kirron Kher had inaugurated the two halls built at a cost of Rs 57.34 lakh. Also, there is no shed for people near the electric crematorium.

The boxes meant to keep ashes are lying in a shambles. Most of them are rusted and broken. Water dispensers passing current give a shock to users.

“The cremation ground is in a mess. The pyre area gets flooded whenever it rains. Prayer rooms remain closed. People waiting outside the electric crematorium get wet during rain as there is no shed,” said RK Garg, president, Second Innings Association.

Gulshan Sharma, a priest and in-charge of the cremation ground, said, “The problem of flooding of the pyre area has been seen this monsoon only. It is due to water overflowing from a rivulet and a gaushala. Officials of the MC have inspected the area and soon, a pipeline will be laid to overcome the problem.”

He said, “We have installed new boxes for placing ashes. Besides, we keep prayer halls closed as youths from the Sector 25 colony enter the AC halls. Some of them do drugs there. Animals too enter the halls sometimes.”

Staff at the cremation ground said the electric crematorium did not work sometimes and people had to wait for a long time. Also, one has to take approval from a Junior Engineer for using the facility.

Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra said, “Water gets accumulated there as people throw cow dung in the sewer line. We have started challaning violators. The prayer halls remaining closed could be due the absence of security guards. I will get this issue as well as the others resolved.”