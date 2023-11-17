Cricket: Chandigarh to play Tripura in first match

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 16

UT boys will start their Cooch Behar trophy campaign against Tripura at their home ground — Sector 16 Cricket Stadium on Friday.

The four-day format tournament comprises teams from Chandigarh, Tripura, Goa, Punjab, Vidarbha and Mumbai in the pool. Chandigarh will play its second match against Goa on November 24 at Sengam (Goa), while the team’s next match is scheduled from December 1 against Punjab at Ropar.

Chandigarh will face Vidarbha at its home ground on December 8 and UT lads play their last league match against Mumbai from December 15 at Mumbai. The city team member are: Paras (captain), Nishank Birla, Aryan Verma, Balraj Singh, Devang Kaushik, Ishan Gaba, Nikhil Kumar, Tejveer Singh, Ishan Garg, Raghav Verma, Vardhaan Sharma, Anmol Sharma, Aksh Rana, Sarthak Kamal, Prince Dahiya, Ravikant (coach), Neeraj Pathak (trainer), and Amit Kumar (manager).

