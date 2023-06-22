Cricket final: Abhijeet Garg's double ton helps Rose Zone bounce back

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 21

A brilliant double ton by Abhijeet Garg helped Rose Zone bounce back against Terrace Zone and score 405/6 in the ongoing final of the UTCA Men’s Senior Multi Days Cricket Tournament at Sector 16 Cricket Stadium here.

Earlier batting first, Terrace Zone declared their innings at 361/9 on the first day. Rose Zone had a dismal start on the second day with 23/1 on the board. Later, Garg and Shrey Sidana stitched a partnership of 195 runs. Garg scored 204 off 284 balls. Sidana added 88 runs and skipper Ankit Kaushik contributed 58 runs.