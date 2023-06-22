Cricket final: Abhijeet Garg's double ton helps Rose Zone bounce back

Chandigarh, June 21
A brilliant double ton by Abhijeet Garg helped Rose Zone bounce back against Terrace Zone and score 405/6 in the ongoing final of the UTCA Men’s Senior Multi Days Cricket Tournament at Sector 16 Cricket Stadium here.
Earlier batting first, Terrace Zone declared their innings at 361/9 on the first day. Rose Zone had a dismal start on the second day with 23/1 on the board. Later, Garg and Shrey Sidana stitched a partnership of 195 runs. Garg scored 204 off 284 balls. Sidana added 88 runs and skipper Ankit Kaushik contributed 58 runs.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Talks today, US supports India’s rise as ‘great power’
Modi leads yoga session at UN | Terms it ‘truly universal’ |...
No choice, Twitter has to obey local rules: ‘Fan’ Musk after meeting PM
Modi tells US think tank, entrepreneurs to enhance presence ...