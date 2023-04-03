Cricket meet from April 6

Chandigarh, April 2
The 3rd edition of Krishna Devi Memorial North Zone U-25 Cash Prize Cricket Tournament will start from April 6 at IVCA Ground, Dera Bassi. The tournament will be played on a league-cum-knockout basis (45 overs a side). A total of 12 teams of North Zone have confirmed their participation in this tournament. A team will play a minimum of five league matches and the top team of each pool will qualify for the final.
DAV Cricket Academy, Panchkula; Lakshey School Of Cricket Academy, Kalka; Panchkula District Cricket Association, Panchkula; SD Cricket Academy, Chandigarh; SD Cricket Academy (A), Chandigarh; Dashmesh Cricket Academy, Zirakpur; Sunrise Cricket Academy, Zirakpur; RG Cricket Academy, Panchkula; Cricket With Nagesh Academy, Zirakpur; Sunrise Cricket Academy-A , Zirakpur; Sector 16 Cricket Stadium, Chandigarh; and JPSA Cricket Academy, Dera Bassi, have confirmed their entries for the tournament.
