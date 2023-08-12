Cricket meet from September 20

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 11

The 28th edition of All India JP Atray Memorial Cricket Tournament will be played from September 20 to 30.

The event will be played at Maharaja Yadvindra Singh PCA Stadium, Mullanpur, IS Bindra PCA Cricket Stadium, Mohali, the Sector 16 cricket stadium in Chandigarh, the GMSSS, Sector 26, and the Ropar Government College ground.

Captain Sushil Kapoor, organising secretary of the tournament, said PCA Colts, the winners of the last year, alongside the MPCA, UPCA, HPCA, JKCA, UKCA, UTCA, Indian Railways and others are likely to participate in the tournament. The 16 teams will be divided into four pools and the tournament will be played on league-cum-knockout basis.

The matches will be of 50 overs each side.

The winners will get a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh and a trophy, while the runners-up will bag a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and a trophy.

Vivek Atray, convener of the tournament, said many international players would take part in the tournament.

#Cricket #Mohali