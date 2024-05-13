Cricket meet: Panchkula district body shortlists probables

Panchkula, May 12
The Panchkula District Cricket Association has selected a 28-member U-16 probable squad for the upcoming Haryana Interstate District Cricket Tournament to be organised by the Haryana Cricket Association.
Rehan Ali, Aryaman Sharma, Sukhdeep Singh, Tanish Hansraj, Harjot Singh, Suchendra, Ram Shandilya, Vishal Negi, Tejas Arora, Bhuvnesh, Shashank Dumka, Harsh Boora, Shubham Dalal, Yatin Saini, Ajay Kundu, Abhinav Vij, Anyatam Dalal, Arjun Gupta, Dheeraj, Keshav Kumar, Bhanu Chaudhary, Kevin Singla, Harshit Sharma, Aditya Yadav, Rihan, Sehdev Tanwar, Shreejan Singh and Vasu Gupta have been shortlisted in the squad.
The selected players will now attend a preparatory camp under BCCI-qualified coach Rajinder Singh.
