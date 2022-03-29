Cricket official passes away

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 28

Former Indian Air Force (IAF) officer Sqn Ldr J B Saxena, died of natural causes at Chandimandir. He was 86 and worked for the cricket in Uttar Pradesh as administrative manager for first class and test matches played at Green Park, Kanpur.

Sqn Ldr Saxena was currently living with his son Col Pratik Saxena in Panchkula. During his days in service, Sqn Ldr Saxena was the manager of the Services cricket team and developed Palam cricket ground where Ranji Trophy matches are played. He remained associated with the Services cricket team till his retirement. His son, Colonel Pratik Saxena, represented the Services in Ranji Trophy. —