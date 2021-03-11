Cricket Tourney: CL DAV School win

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 24

In the ongoing St Joseph’s Champions League U-12 League Cricket Tournament, CL DAV School, Panchkula, defeated Saint Soldier School by 49 runs.

Batting first, the Panchkula-based outfit posted 258/4 in 30 overs with the help of Aaryan Pradhan (92), Ishant Rawat (41), Daksh Nain (39) and Vansh Jangra (35).

Sahil claimed two wickets for the bowling side, while Prerit and Rupanjeet Singh took one each.

In reply, St Solider’s team scored 209 runs before getting all out in 27.1 overs. Sahil (89) and Rupanjeet Singh (71) were the two lone scorers for the side. Nain claimed three wickets for the bowling side, while Rawat and Jolly Singla claimed two each.