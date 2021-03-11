Cricket trials on April 26, 27

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 24

The Chandigarh Cricket Association, affiliated with the Haryana Cricket Association, will conduct trials on April 26 and April 27 at 4:30 pm to select the Chandigarh team, which will compete in the upcoming Haryana inter-district cricket tournament for Pataudi Trophy.

Interested players should have domicile of either Chandigarh or Haryana and also should not be registered with any other state association. The trials will be conducted at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 19. —