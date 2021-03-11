Cricket trials on May 30

Panchkula, May 26

Panchkula District Cricket Association (affiliated to the Haryana Cricket Association) will conduct trials on May 30 to select the district teams for the coming Haryana Inter-District U-19 and U-16 Championships.

The trails for selecting the U-19 team will be held at 8 am and for the U-16 team at 2 pm, at the JR Institute of Technology, Naggal, Panchkula. The players born on or after September 1, 2003, will be eligible to participate in the U-19 category, while those born on or between September 1, 2006, and September 1, 2008, will be eligible for the U-16 category. — TNS

Yashveer in Indian team

Chandigarh: Local wrestler Yashveer Malik, a trainee of Darshan Lal, has been selected for the Asian Cadet Championship to be held in Kyrgystan) from June 19 to 26.