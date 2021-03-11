Cricket trials on May 30

Panchkula, May 26
Panchkula District Cricket Association (affiliated to the Haryana Cricket Association) will conduct trials on May 30 to select the district teams for the coming Haryana Inter-District U-19 and U-16 Championships.
The trails for selecting the U-19 team will be held at 8 am and for the U-16 team at 2 pm, at the JR Institute of Technology, Naggal, Panchkula. The players born on or after September 1, 2003, will be eligible to participate in the U-19 category, while those born on or between September 1, 2006, and September 1, 2008, will be eligible for the U-16 category. — TNS
Yashveer in Indian team
Chandigarh: Local wrestler Yashveer Malik, a trainee of Darshan Lal, has been selected for the Asian Cadet Championship to be held in Kyrgystan) from June 19 to 26.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
4 Lashkar-e-Toiba militants killed in 2 encounters in Kashmir
10 militants killed in 3 days
Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for first Hindi novel 'Tomb of Sand'
Originally written as ‘Ret Samadhi’, the novel is set in nor...
US officials here for talks on Russia, Afghanistan
Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz to visit India next wee...
Learning graph: Punjab outdoes Delhi schools
Bhagwant Mann had taken his Education Minister and teachers ...
Brokenhearted husband dies after wife slain in Texas elementary school rampage
Married for 24 years, the couple shared four children