Cricket: UT eves lose to Vidarbha

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 22

The Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA), Chandigarh, faced a six-wicket defeat against Vidarbha, in the Seniors Women’s T20 Tournament.

Batting first, Chandigarh eves posted 85/8 in the allotted 20 overs. Aradhana Bisht (28) was the top scorer from the side. KR Zanzad (4/4) was the pick of the bowlers.

In reply, Vidarbha achieved the target in the 14th over. KK Kasat scored 39 runs.