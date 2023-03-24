Cricketer Jaismeet gets national camp call

Chandigarh, March 23
City girl Jaismeet has been selected for the National Cricket Academy (NCA) camp starting from April 16, in Bengaluru. Jaismeet, a student of St Joseph’s School, Sector 44, represented Chandigarh in the Under-15 tournament held in Raipur and Bhilai. She played five matches and clinched eight wickets in 23 overs.
Her performance has been lauded after the Girls Under-15 cricket tournament conducted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the first time in December last year.
