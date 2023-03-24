Cricketer Jaismeet gets national camp call

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 23

City girl Jaismeet has been selected for the National Cricket Academy (NCA) camp starting from April 16, in Bengaluru. Jaismeet, a student of St Joseph’s School, Sector 44, represented Chandigarh in the Under-15 tournament held in Raipur and Bhilai. She played five matches and clinched eight wickets in 23 overs.

Her performance has been lauded after the Girls Under-15 cricket tournament conducted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the first time in December last year.