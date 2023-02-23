Cricketers to get fielding coach, video analyst

Chandigarh, February 22
After witnessing a trophy drought this season, the Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA), Chandigarh, has announced that it will hire a fielding coach and a video analyst to improve the players’ performance.
Sanjay Tandon, UTCA president, said two special sessions were organised with the men’s senior and U-25 team at the Sector 16 Cricket Stadium on the conclusion of the BCCI domestic season. The players shared their experiences regarding tours, accommodations, practice, gyms, coordination with the support staff and others.
The players highlighted the need to work on fielding and to have their own analysis after the game. Taking cognisance of the players’ concern, Tandon ordered for the appointment of a fielding coach and a video analyst.
Saurabh Arora, Director, Sports, UT Administration, also attended the event along with other office-bearers of UTCA, including HS Khurana, Devendra Sharma, Ravinder Singh and Manjit Singh.
