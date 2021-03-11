Crime incidents show gym owners, bouncers in poor light

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 4

Over the years, the involvement of gym owners and bouncers in crime has gone up in the tricity. Whether it is about cases of rioting, murder, road rage or negligent driving, they are often found on the wrong side of law.

The urge to dominate and establish an intimidating presence in their business or social life often turns out to be their Achilles’ heel. Mostly, youngsters are involved in crime incidents and slowly get sucked into the world of crime. As per conservative estimates, there are 400 persons — male and female, including college-going students and gym trainers — working as bouncers in the tricity. Invariably, it begins with brawls outside pubs, nightclubs and gyms. A tiff over a girlfriend, parking space, in a movie hall or in eateries often turns ugly and leads to bigger crime.

In the recent case, a Nawanshahr gym owner, Swapan Preet Singh (26), was arrested for allegedly mowing down a 24-year-old youth with his car near a hotel in a Sector 22 market on Friday around 11.30 pm. The victim, identified as Shubham, a resident of Dadu Majra Colony, died during treatment at the PGI on Monday.

A case has been registered against Swapan Preet Singh for culpable homicide not amounting to murder under Section 304 (1) of the IPC at the Sector 17 police station. The complainant, Mani Khosla, a friend of the deceased and eyewitness, said on Friday night, he, Shubham, Tanish and Manthan were standing on the rear side of a liquor vend and were waiting on the road for a cab they had booked. A BMW car driver suddenly came there and applied brakes just in front of them. The car slightly brushed against Shubham’s leg. There were some arguments and counter-arguments between the two, following which one of them threatened to hit the other with the car while the other dared him to do it so.

Crime incidents such as these due to a heady mix of alcohol, stubbornness and muscle power are frequent these days. The police have not been able to rein in rowdy elements with much success. By the time they act, precious lives are either lost or ruined.

The UT police said they had decided to maintain a record of all private security agencies in the city. The antecedents of the bouncers would also be maintained after verification.

“Sometimes brawn prevails over brain in the case of youngsters and they commit such acts and realise the enormity later. It is good to have a healthy body, but is more important to have a sound head over your shoulders,” said a former international bodybuilder and gym owner in Sector 9.

Past incidents

On June 13, 2020, the police had arrested Sewak, alias Guri, who ran a gym in Zirakpur, for his involvement in a case of firing outside a Sector 26 disco, Playground. According to the police, two men fired six rounds outside the disco after being denied entry.

Sewak was earlier arrested for providing a vehicle to a group of men reportedly with links to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who opened fire at the home of businessman Rakesh Singla in Sector 33.

On May 9, 2017, bouncer Amit Sharma, alias Meet, was murdered in broad daylight in Panchkula’s Saketri area, over a business rivalry. He was supplying bouncers to 12 nightclubs in the tricity under his firm named, The Black Bull.

The power tussle within the community is one of the biggest reasons for frequent crime incidents, the police say.

On July 5, 2016, a bouncer-cum-gym trainer was hurt after three bouncers barged into a gym in Sector 26 and opened fire at the victim due to old enmity. The victim was identified as Akhil (26), who had come to exercise at the Flexity gym. Around 9.15 am, the bouncers arrived there and fired two rounds, which hit the victim’s stomach. The bouncers — Mani of Kharar, Gagan, a resident of Nayagaon, and Guri — managed to flee from the spot. The victim was rushed to the PGI. The police recovered two empty shells from the spot.

They are at receiving end too

It is not that gym owners and bouncers are mischief makers; sometimes, they come in the firing range of influential drunk youths.

On January 19, 2017, bouncer Rahul Sharma, was injured in a firing incident outside the Buzz Lounge discotheque. The young bouncer had stopped three Ludhiana residents, in an inebriated state, from creating a ruckus by playing loud music.

