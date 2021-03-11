Criminal nabbed with 3 pistols, 10 rounds

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 8

Thwarting a major targeted killing, the police arrested a notorious criminal, Gurinder Singh, alias Guri Shera, of Sindhwan village in Fathegarh Sahib, from the Nadiala chowk in Kharar yesterday.

The police recovered two .30-caliber pistols and one .32-caliber pistol along with 10 cartridges from his possession. Gurinder has been booked in six cases, including those of extortion, Arms Act, snatching and dacoity, in the state. Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG), Ropar Range, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said following inputs that Guri Shera, along with his associate Gurpreet Singh, alias Jony, of Malakpur Jatta village in Patiala, are into the smuggling of weapons, a case was registered against them at the City Kharar police station.

During the initial investigation, Gurinder disclosed that he used to procure arms and ammunition from states of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, and he was directed by a Europe-based handler to target an individual in Punjab, said Bhullar. The accused was also paid Rs 1.50 lakh to purchase arms/ammunition and logistic support to commit the crime. They also used to deliver these weapons to their gang members in Punjab, he said. The DIG said Gurinder’s aide, Gurpreet Singh, alias Jony, will also be arrested soon.

A case was registered under sections 25 (7) & (8) of the Arms Act at the City Kharar police station on April 30.