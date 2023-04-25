Criminal with reward on head in Ambala STF net

Ambala, April 24
The Ambala unit of the Special Task Force (STF), Haryana, arrested a wanted criminal, who was associated with Bhupi Rana and Bambiha gangs, in connection with an attempt-to-murder case.
The suspect, Ved Prakash, alias Gaurav, a resident Mukundpur village in Ambala, carried a reward of Rs 5,000 on his head.
Earlier, the STF had arrested Jaswinder Singh, a resident of Mukundpur, and Dikshant, a resident of Panchkula, in connection with the case.
As per the STF, on January 13, the suspects had opened multiple fires in which Mandeep, a resident of Mukundpur, had suffered four bullet injuries. A case was registered under the attempt-to-murder charge and the Arms Act at the Shahzadpur police station in Ambala.
The STF later handed over the custody of Ved Prakash to the Shahzadpur police.
