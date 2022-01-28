CRPF hoists National Flag

Chandigarh, January 27

Additional Director General Darbara Singh Bains unfurled the National Flag at the Headquarters of the Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) Northwestern Sector in Hallo Majra here.

Extending felicitations to all personnel, he also read out the names of those who have been conferred awards for gallantry as well as for distinguished and meritorious service.

A CRPF contingent also participated in the Republic Day function organised by the UT Administration at the Parade Ground in Sector 17 here.