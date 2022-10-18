PUCSC poll: CRPF on guard, students vote today

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, October 17

With the Panjab University campus being turned into a fortress, nearly 15,000 registered students will on Tuesday have a chance to elect the new Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) after a gap of two years.

Students have been asked to reach respective departments by 9 am as voting will be held from 9.10 am to 11 am. Expecting a huge rush, those getting stranded will be allowed to enter the polling booths only up to 10.15 am.

PU staff make arrangements at counting venue. Ravi Kumar

“Students have to reach respective booths by 9 am, however entry is extended to 10.15 am given pressing circumstances. There will be no entry after 10.15 am under any circumstance,” said a PU spokesperson, adding: “Those found roaming outside the department after 9.30 am will not be allowed entry.”

Dos & Don’ts for voters Reach respective departments by 9 am

In case of exigency, last entry till 10.15 am

No entry without ID issued by PU

Those with late admission can show fee slip, other ID

Fold ballot paper vertically after stamping

No large gatherings near Gym Hall (counting venue)

Gunmen, weapons prohibited on campus

Gate No. 2 to remain shut from 12 noon to 4.30 pm

Total voters 14,984 Total departments 78

Total booths 169

Counting of votes 12 noon*

Results 7 pm* (*estimated)

Students admitted late (till today) have been allowed to cast vote but will have to carry a fee slip to enter the campus on October 18.

“Since, ID cards have not been issued to those admitted late, they can show a fee slip of the current session along with any other ID to enter the campus and cast vote,” stated an order.

Security has been stepped up on the campus with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) being deployed on Monday. Police teams are already present there under the supervision of DSP (Central) Gurmukh Singh Saini and Jasbir Singh, SHO, Sector 11 police station.

The force carried out intensive checking on the campus and undertook a march on various routes today. “In addition to the police force, the CRPF was also deployed to avoid any untoward incident,” said a senior police officer.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up outside all hostels and at the gymnasium hall (venue for counting of votes). The Chandigarh Police have barricaded the area around hostels and main junction points.

Liquor seized, parties thrown

Sources claimed the police recovered liquor bottles from a car entering the campus. A source said the bottles were recovered from one of the supporters of a new party contesting the elections. While various groups continue to lure voters on the campus, the story was no different at local colleges. A day before the elections, a students’ political outfit of a Sector 26-based college organised three parties for young voters. During an unofficial freshers’ party, the organisers solicited the support of young voters.

Canvassing on

Even as canvassing for the elections got over yesterday, contesting students’ groups continued to reach out to voters today. The candidates were seen approaching students at the Student Centre and outside departments. The main focus, however, remained on online campaign.

Show-cause notice

A show-cause notice was issued to the Students for Society (SFS) for taking out a rally at one of the hostels last night. “Given the circular barring campaigning after 5 pm on October 15, the nominations of all candidates shall be cancelled,” said Bhawanjot Kaur, presidential candidate, SFS. A late-night scuffle between two political groups following an argument was also reported from the campus.

#Panjab University Chandigarh