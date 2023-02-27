CRPF shuttlers romp home

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 26

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) team won the title on the concluding day of the 15th All-India Police Badminton Championship at the Sector 7 Sports Complex here.

Mizoram claimed second position, followed by Manipur at third and Kerala at the fourth spot.

In the mixed doubles 50+ final, Sukhdev Singh and Basanti Bhat claimed the first position by defeating Ravinder Singh and Kirti Sharma. Rajendra Shankar Rane and Sneha Sunil Karnale claimed the joint third position with S Ramasamy and N Janaki.

In the men’s doubles 50+ category, Lalthanzuala and R Lalmuankima claimed first position, followed by K Lalhmachhuana and Zosangliana at the second spot. K Bijen Singh and M Somen Singh shared third position with Bhoopathi Raaj and S Ramasamy. Sudharani claimed the women’s 50+ singles title, followed by N Janaki at second spot and C Padmini at third, along with Honey Koli.

In the men’s 50+ final, Lalthanzuala defeated M Somen Singh. Govind Singh and Kamaljit Singh claimed joint third position. In the mixed doubles 45+ final, the pair of A Prasanna Venkatesh and N Hema Mala Nehru defeated K Gladden Kom and C Padmini. Jitendra Rai KR and Sudharani KS claimed third position with Mir Irfan Ali and Mini Joseph.

In the mixed doubles 45+ final, K Bijen Singh and L Krishnakumar Singh ousted A Prasanna Venkatesh and P Selvakumar. K Gladden Kom and Santosh Kumar, along with Bablu Gurung and Dr Phalgooni Chakma, claimed joint third position.

In the women’s 45+ final, Anjali Yerevar and N Hema Mala Nehru claimed first two positions, respectively, while Sudharani KS and K Mini Joseph finished at the joint third spot. L Krishnakumar Singh claimed first position in the men’s 45+ final by defeating K Lalhmachhuana. Monya Riba and 3 Prasanna Venkatesh claimed the joint third position.

In the mixed doubles Gazetted Officers event, Bikram Kumar and Basanti Bhat claimed the title by defeating Dr Phalgooni Chakma and Shreya Rawat. The team of Suraj Singh Parihar and Bhavna Gupta, along with Manish Srivastava and Dr PH Gaitri Devi, finished third.

In the mixed doubles 45+ event, Mukesh Taterway and C Padmini claimed top spot by defeating HS Parameshwara and Shashikala SP. G Narsimha Reddy and B Sree Bala claimed joint third position with Manmohan Kumar and Gurpreet Kaur.

In the mixed doubles open event, Nikendra Malik and Nandini Yadav claimed the top spot by defeating Ayush Gautam and Snehal Suryanwanshi. R Laldhama and KM Sheetal won third position with Vinay Kumar Pandey and Arti Singh Pal.

#Kerala #manipur