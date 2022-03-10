CS Delhi log victory on opening day

Chandigarh, March 9
CS Delhi defeated MPCS in the men’s second round match on the opening day of the All-India Civil Services Tennis Championship at Lake Sports Complex here today.
Rajasthan defeated RSB-Indore, Haryana defeated Kolkata, RCB-Jaipur ousted RSB-Chennai and RSB-Ahmedabad defeated Kerala.
In the women’s singles event, Vaibhavi defeated K Kamama and Madhu Mann defeated Sandhya Rani. —
