CS Delhi log victory on opening day

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 9

CS Delhi defeated MPCS in the men’s second round match on the opening day of the All-India Civil Services Tennis Championship at Lake Sports Complex here today.

Rajasthan defeated RSB-Indore, Haryana defeated Kolkata, RCB-Jaipur ousted RSB-Chennai and RSB-Ahmedabad defeated Kerala.

In the women’s singles event, Vaibhavi defeated K Kamama and Madhu Mann defeated Sandhya Rani. —