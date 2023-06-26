CSIO begins campaign to highlight its achievements

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 25

The Central Scientific Instruments Organisation (CSIO) here commenced the “One Week - One Lab” (OWOL) campaign to project its role and achievements before the industry and the academia and chalk out a further roadmap for technological developments.

The campaign has been launched by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research to highlight the technologies developed by its constituent laboratories by focusing on one lab over a period of one week through various interactive programmes.

During the forthcoming week, the CSIO will host a session on “Roadmap to Defence Technologies and Manufacturing,” which will serve as a platform for key stakeholders, including defence experts, researchers and industry leaders, to deliberate on advancements in defence technologies and manufacturing and the way forward to strengthen the nation’s defence capabilities.

A meet with the industry, innovators, MSMEs and academia that would provide them an opportunity to converge and explore potential collaborations that can drive innovation and technological advancements in various sectors, as well as a stakeholders’ meet on the Jal Jeevan Mission are also on the agenda. — TNS