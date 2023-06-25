CSIR chief inaugurates technical, infra projects

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 24

The Director General, Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Dr N Kalaiselvi, visited the Central Scientific Instruments Organisation (CSIO) here and inaugurated four technical and infrastructural projects.

She inaugurated CSIO’s new Central Analytics Facility, which will provide scientific solutions to other government departments, universities as well as research and development organisations. She also inaugurated a state-of-the-art information services centre with centralised and upgraded infrastructure in the centralised building.

The CSIO has become first campus having 300 PNG gas connections on its campus, thus shifting to greener and cheaper technology. The project, which was kicked off today, is being implemented in collaboration with Indian Oil Adani Gas Private Limited.

Dr Kalaiselvi also inaugurated a composting facility, which will generate enough compost to meet CSIO’s annual demand. A wet waste composting facility has also been set up to process all kitchen waste from CSIO’s residential colony, canteen and guest house.

The Director General also laid the foundation stones for a micro-nano optics fabrication, a state-of-the-art facility to be built at a cost of Rs 10 crore for carrying out research in cutting edge nano technology, and a 100-room hostel for research scholars.