CSIR scientist from Chandigarh feted

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 26

A ceremony was organised at Bharat Mandapam today to celebrate the 82nd Foundation Day of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). The Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Awards for 2022 were presented on the occasion.

Among the recipients across seven segments was Dr Ashwani Kumar of the CSIR Institute of Microbial Technology, Chandigarh. Ashwani was awarded in the category of biological sciences for his contributions to biofilm-induced infections involving cellulose, revealing a novel mechanism in TB pathophysiology. Kumar’s work has the potential to reduce the treatment time from the current six to one month.

