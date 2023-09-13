CSIR scientist’s work focuses on TB diagnosis, effective treatment

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 12

Dr Ashwani Kumar, a distinguished microbiologist from the CSIR-Institute of Microbial Technology, Chandigarh, has been awarded with the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize for 2022. The award acknowledges the outstanding achievements of young scientists under 45 and includes a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh along with a citation.

Dr Kumar is a senior principal scientist. His expertise lies in the complex realm of tuberculosis pathogenesis and infectious diseases. His laboratory is dedicated to unraveling the intricate mechanisms employed by mycobacterium, the bacterium responsible for TB, to manifest phenotypic drug resistance.

His research endeavours are concentrated on understanding the physiology of biofilm-resident mycobacteria and their behaviour during non-replicating persistence. He delves into the nature of extracellular polysaccharides found in mycobacterial biofilms, shedding light on their critical role in bacterium’s drug resistance.

His research extends beyond theoretical understanding, as he is involved in developing cutting-edge tools for measuring the metabolic and redox states of mycobacteria during infection. This approach promises valuable insights into the bacterium’s behaviour within the host.

His work helps understanding of TB and holds the promise in the development of innovative strategies for diagnosis and treatment.