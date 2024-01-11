CSR initiative: Scholarship, mobile learning labs for school students

Mohali, January 10
The district administration today launched Swaraj Tractors’ CSR initiative, ‘Gyandeep Initiative’, comprising two programmes — Swaraj Shakti scholarship programme and mobile learning labs for government schools.
Flagging off three mobile learning labs, DC Aashika Jain said the initiative would address the opportunity gap in education through scalable and hands-on experiential learning in science, technology, engineering and mathematics for students. The programme will cover students of classes 6 to 10 in Mohali.
The scholarship programme is for girl students of classes 10 and 12. To be eligible for the scholarship, students must have secured a minimum 55% marks in the previous class and show a financial need (family income not exceeding Rs 4 lakh per annum).
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
United States objects to providing defence material to Nikhil Gupta in Gurpatwant Pannun case till appearance in New York court
He has been detained in a Czech prison on murder-for-hire ch...
Cold wave sweeps north region; visibility drops to zero in Punjab's Bathinda as dense fog affects road, rail movement
Fog affects the schedule of 24 trains approaching Delhi
Eknath Shinde faction real Shiv Sena: Maharashtra Speaker in setback to Uddhav Thackeray
Dismisses disqualification pleas filed by both groups after ...
‘BJP, RSS eyeing poll gain’: Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge decline Ram Mandir invite
Jairam Ramesh questions motive behind inauguration of 'incom...
‘India pillar of stability’: PM Modi reaches out to global firms, lists 10 key areas
At 10th Vibrant Gujarat Summit, says nation believes in univ...