CSR initiative: Scholarship, mobile learning labs for school students

Mohali, January 10

The district administration today launched Swaraj Tractors’ CSR initiative, ‘Gyandeep Initiative’, comprising two programmes — Swaraj Shakti scholarship programme and mobile learning labs for government schools.

Flagging off three mobile learning labs, DC Aashika Jain said the initiative would address the opportunity gap in education through scalable and hands-on experiential learning in science, technology, engineering and mathematics for students. The programme will cover students of classes 6 to 10 in Mohali.

The scholarship programme is for girl students of classes 10 and 12. To be eligible for the scholarship, students must have secured a minimum 55% marks in the previous class and show a financial need (family income not exceeding Rs 4 lakh per annum).

