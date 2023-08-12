Chandigarh Transport Undertaking eyes more revenue by boosting online bookings

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 11

The Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) is going to increase its reach for ticket booking by associating with various online platforms. By doing this, the revenue of the department will also increase as the buses will get more passengers due to increased online access.

UT Transport Director Pradhuman Singh said they wanted to increase the CTU reach to the maximum online platforms so that people could easily book bus tickets from anywhere. “This will provide more convenience to passengers and also increase the CTU ridership,” he said.

Wil jack up revenue We want to increase the CTU reach to the maximum online platforms so that people can book bus tickets from anywhere. This will provide more convenience to passengers and also increase the CTU ridership, and thereby its revenue. —Pradhuman Singh, Director, UT Transport

The official said they had already signed an agreement with Red Bus India Pvt Ltd and now they wanted to associate with other websites for online reservation of tickets. He said they had sought applications from such agencies, asking them to apply within 30 days.

At present, around 580 buses of CTU are running from different depots. These include 178 buses from depot number 1, 170 from depot number 2, 138 from depot number 3 and around 100 from depot number 4. With 80 electric buses, all buses from depot number 3 are running on local and sub-urban routes. Similarly, long route buses are running from depot number 1.

The CTU buses ply to Khatu Shyam, Salasar, Haldwani, Amritsar, Shimla, Manali, Delhi, Rewari, Narnaul, Rohtak, Hisar, Dehradun, Mansa, Katra, Agra, Jaipur and other cities. The department has around 119 HVAC buses, including 20 those procured recently.